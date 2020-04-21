New York Film Academy (NYFA) Named by Variety as a Top Film School for Fourth Consecutive Year

The New York Film Academy (NYFA) has been named as one of Variety’s Top Film Schools for 2020, for the fourth consecutive year running. The Entertainment Education Impact Report: The Top Film Schools and Educators From Around the Globe annually lists Variety’s selections of the leading 50 academic filmmaking institutions worldwide.

New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Film Academy (NYFA) has been named as one of Variety’s Top Film Schools for 2020, for the fourth consecutive year running. The Entertainment Education Impact Report: The Top Film Schools and Educators From Around the Globe annually lists Variety’s selections of the leading 50 academic filmmaking institutions worldwide.

This year, the report was designed to identify colleges that are not only “preparing their students for successful careers in the entertainment biz”, but are also guiding them with “structure and encouragement and artistic expertise” through rigorous coursework and instruction, specifically mentioning schools that have implemented remote learning techniques to keep students engaged through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The article commended NYFA’s range of creative disciplines that “span all forms and platforms,” beyond filmmaking. The piece also recognized the plethora of programs at NYFA, which include fine arts degrees, graduate opportunities, conservatories, as well as youth programs. In addition to NYFA’s programs and disciplines, the article praised NYFA’s faculty and staff, who are industry professionals actively working in their respective fields. The piece also highlighted the school’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment at NYFA campuses and locations.

NYFA has been included in Variety’s Entertainment Education Impact Report since 2017 when it was recognized for its accelerated worldwide programs. Additionally, the 2017 article reviewed the accomplishments of NYFA graduates who had gone on to screen films at Sundance, Toronto, Cannes, SXSW, and Venice film festivals. Recent NYFA alumni have gone on to work on the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” and Awkwafina’s award-winning film “The Farewell.”

“We are honored by Variety’s continued recognition of New York Film Academy,” said Michael Young, President of NYFA. “Our inclusion on this list is due to the hard work and creativity of our exceptional faculty and staff, who continue to find new and inventive ways to keep our students optimistic and motivated during this challenging time.”

For more than 100 years, Variety has been a leader in entertainment and media, providing the latest news, analysis, and insights into film, TV, digital media, music, and theatre. The annual education report serves as a reputable source for executives, producers, and emerging talent.

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (“NYFA”) is a leading film, media and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. Its programs are accelerated and NYFA students can complete a four year BFA degree in three years. Online program offerings are available and continue to expand with more programs being offered now more than ever. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

