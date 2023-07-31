Funded by the 10 ARTS Foundation, The Victory Theatre Center Will Host Evening Benefit Performances for Home Again Los Angeles

New York Film Academy Students to Give Fundraising Performances at Victory Theatre Center in Los Angeles Home Again Los Angeles logo

New York Film Academy Students to Give Fundraising Performances at Victory Theatre Center in Los Angeles 10 ARTS Foundation. Life Changing for Them. Life Changing for You.

New York, NY, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In partnership with The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, California, and funded by the 10 ARTS Foundation , several New York Film Academy (NYFA) student clubs will perform in an evening benefit to fundraise and solicit donations for the Home Again Los Angeles (LA) organization on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Students from the NYFA Los Angeles campus Glee, Dance, Improv, and Commedia dell’arte troupes will showcase their talent at the event. The price of admission is the donation of a personal item for Home Again LA. The organization needs family toiletries, baby goods, gently used blankets, children’s socks, household cleaning supplies, and more. You can view a complete list of required items on their website .

Home Again LA is a Burbank-based local homeless service provider assisting the unhoused and families with children on the verge of homelessness. They provide essential services that lead to housing, employment, and financial stability.

“Homelessness is a crisis to which we are all susceptible. Loss of a job, an illness, or a turn of bad luck and any of us could wake up without a roof over our heads. If our benefit for Home Again LA eases the burden of even one family, it will be a start,” says Riley Deborah Steiner, faculty member of NYFA’s Acting Department at the Los Angeles campus.

Over 69,000 people experience nightly homelessness in Los Angeles County. Through this collaborative benefit, NYFA, the 10 ARTS Foundation–a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding, educating, and nurturing up-and-coming visual and performing artists from under-resourced communities–and The Victory Theatre Center will answer the call from the Los Angeles newly-elected Mayor, Karen Bass, to do everything in their power to assist families into stability and permanent homes.

“Our partnership with the New York Film Academy and The Victory Theatre Center stems from our collective desire to give back to our communities. Los Angeles is the home to many of us in the entertainment industry. Without the community support we received as rising professionals, the city resources made available to us through our local government, and the help we received from generous people like those volunteering for this benefit, we would not be where we are today,” says Jim Miller, Executive Director, 10 ARTS Foundation.

Since 1980, The Victory Theatre Center has been a creative hub for audiences and artists to engage with one another through ground-breaking theatrical productions, educational opportunities, and social events in an intimate setting that can’t help but result in an intoxicating conversation. The local theatre has presented over 100 productions and 100 workshops, 80% of which have been new plays.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending the benefit, RSVP using this registration form or contact The Victory Theatre Center with questions.

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online programs to provide unparalleled “Hands-Online” education experiences that allow aspiring storytellers across the world to access valuable industry knowledge from anywhere.

For more information, visit nyfa.edu .

About 10 ARTS Foundation: Named for the 10 creative disciplines taught for more than 30 years at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the 10 ARTS Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing scholarships and grants to foster the next generation of global storytellers. Founded by NYFA alumni, parents of alumni, and friends, 10 ARTS Foundation supports aspiring artists as they craft impactful visual and performing arts productions and projects for our evolving media and edutainment ecosystem.

Learn more at 10ARTS.org.

Attachments

New York Film Academy Students to Give Fundraising Performances at Victory Theatre Center in Los Angeles

New York Film Academy Students to Give Fundraising Performances at Victory Theatre Center in Los Angeles

CONTACT: Laura Bailey-Wickins New York Film Academy pr@nyfa.edu