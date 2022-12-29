The Visual & Performing Arts School Offered a Class to Attendees of the 2022 Test & Invest Uruguay Business Summit

New York, NY, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In November 2022, in the city of Punta del Este, Uruguay, participants of the 2022 Test & Invest Uruguay Business Summit attended a master class, ‘An Essential Guide to Creative Film Financing’ led by New York Film Academy (NYFA) Producing Instructor, Krysanne Katsoolis, and presented by Punta del Este Studios’ Founding Partner and Executive Producer at El Camino Films, Nicolás Aznarez.

NYFA Producing Instructor Katsoolis taught topics in Equity Investment, Foreign Territories, Presales, Differential Financing, Production Incentives, Sponsorship, and New Web3 Approaches to Entertainment Properties. Summit attendees learned how modern technologies help artists to bring their projects to the forefront of financial, sponsorship, and investment opportunities in today’s fast-moving technological climate.

“Presenting my master class on Creative Film Financing in Uruguay was a wonderful experience. Uruguayan filmmakers are incredibly passionate and eager to expand their skill sets in film production and financing. Attendees of this master class had a unique opportunity to connect with the film industry and learn success strategies that will expand their local films’ global impact. Similarly, attendees left with ways to engage more successfully with the Hollywood entertainment industry. This experience encourages the exchange of ideas and a longer-lasting relationship between NYFA and the Uruguayan film community,” says Krysanne Katsoolis, NYFA Producing Instructor at the New York City campus.

Last year, NYFA partnered with the Uruguayan Ministry of Education and Culture, InterAmerican Development Bank, and Punta Del Este Studios to provide classes in Hollywood-style movie and television production. The class was offered to filmmakers and creative individuals of Uruguay nationality. As a sequel to the success of last year’s partnership, NYFA offered the Creative Film Financing master class to tech professionals and creatives in Uruguay this year.

The Test & Invest Uruguay Business Summit is one of the most significant events in Uruguay. It covers technology, biotech, filmmaking, renewable energy, and sustainable finance topics. Produced by the InterAmerican Development Bank (IADB) and the Government of Uruguay, the summit aims to position Uruguay as a business and innovation hub in Latin America. In this second partnership with IADB, NYFA offered the master class in Creative Film Financing to recruit emerging talent and teach prospective students across Latin American and South American borders.

Approximately half of NYFA’s long-term program student body is international (outside of the United States), with many notable alumni and students from Latin America. Acting alum Manuel Garcia Rulfo (Mexico), MFA in Documentary Filmmaking alum Carolina Sosa (Uruguay), filmmaking alum Lucy Luna (Mexico), acting alum Maisa Silva (Brazil), and acting alum Andrea Muñoz (Colombia) are a few examples.

“Our Latin American students arrive with three important qualities,” says Michael J. Young, President of the New York Film Academy. “They come with a passion for storytelling, a willingness to learn from their mistakes, and a desire to collaborate. Without the opportunity to make mistakes, you cannot improve as a storyteller. Students from Latin America that come to study at a NYFA program in the United States or a program offered abroad come with a team-oriented attitude. In this Summit, we learned that Uruguay considers collaboration as important as competition, an essential principle in education and the audio-visual industries.”

NYFA continues to strengthen its ties within the Latin American community, recruiting students and highlighting alumni from the region. Hear some of the students’ voices (in Spanish) on why they chose to study at NYFA.

To learn more about the Test & Invest Uruguay Business Summit and see future dates, visit their homepage.

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. NYFA also offers online education allowing students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s film, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). This accreditation extends to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

About InterAmerican Development Bank

The InterAmerican Development Bank (IADB) works to improve lives in Latin America and the Caribbean. Through financial and technical support for countries working to reduce poverty and inequality, IADB helps improve health and education, and advance infrastructure. The organization’s aim is to achieve development in a sustainable, climate-friendly way. With a history dating back to 1959, today IADB is the leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean. They provide loans, grants, and technical assistance; and conduct extensive research. IADB maintains a strong commitment to achieving measurable results and the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

