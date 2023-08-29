Three leading institutions will showcase fashion and photography at New York Fashion Week

New York Film Academy, the School of Fashion at Kent State University, and the International Fashion Academy of Paris Collaborating for 2023 New York Fashion Week Kent State University Fashion School. Fashion Show (September 2022)

New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Film Academy (NYFA), the School of Fashion at Kent State University, and the International Fashion Academy of Paris (IFA Paris) will showcase student work at the September 2023 New York Fashion Week.

The School of Fashion at Kent State University, located in New York City, is embarking on its second collaboration with IFA Paris following the success of their inaugural joint show at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. The show, which will combine the remarkable talents of students at both IFA Paris and The School of Fashion at Kent State University, is possible in part by The Garment District Alliance. At this year’s show, the New York Film Academy’s Photography department staff and select students will be present to take photographs of the cross-school collaboration and work leading up to the September event.

The show will kick off New York Fashion Week on September 6th, 2023, at the Lightbox on 37th Street. Members of the NYFA Marketing department will be present to give live coverage of the runway and exclusive behind-the-scenes with students, alums, models, and more. Folks can follow the event, mark their interest, and join the virtual live feed on September 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET on the KSU x IFA x NYFA Facebook Event Page.

David Mager, Chair of the Photography School at NYFA’s New York City campus, says, “I am beyond excited that NYFA photographers will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Kent State School of Fashion and the International Fashion Academy of Paris on their fashion show this year. The show will highlight student designs from both fashion schools and will be at the head of NY Fashion Week on September 6th. This is an amazing opportunity for NYFA photography students and alums to network, build portfolios, and participate in a world-renowned event.”

David Klein, NYFA’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will join the show in September to share a few words about the cross-school collaboration. This project marks the first collaboration between NYFA and the International Fashion Academy of Paris and one of several collaborations with The School of Fashion at Kent State University over the last ten years.

NYFA’s Photography School offers undergraduate and graduate BFA and MFA degrees, as well as 1 and 2-Year Certificate programs. These degrees and programs are offered at the Los Angeles and New York City campuses.

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online programs to provide unparalleled “Hands-Online” education experiences that allow aspiring storytellers across the world to access valuable industry knowledge from anywhere.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

