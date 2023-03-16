NYFA Conducting Visits to High Schools and In-Person Auditions and Portfolio Reviews in São Paulo, Brazil

On the ground, Larissa Korolkovas supports prospective and current NYFA students in Brazil with a contact fluent in English and Portuguese. Larissa’s professional specialty lies not just in admissions and outreach support but in partnership and business development in the Brazilian Audiovisual Market. Major companies like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and HBO recently began investing more in Brazil by developing new content and adding the country to their distribution outlets. Many NYFA alums from Brazil have achieved extraordinary success in film, TV, and media – showing just how far their studies at NYFA can take them. Brazilian alumni include teen superstar, Maisa Silva, VFX artist Adriano Araujo Dos Reis Botega, filmmaker Tiago Rocha de Jesus, and creative powerhouse Monica Mamudo.

NYFA Senior Executive Enrollment Specialist Roger DelPozo will join Larissa in Brazil this year. Roger has visited Brazil over twenty times since 2010, conducting special events and teaching workshops with partner institutions. Roger has extensive experience working with Brazilian students, but this year will mark his first time in the country since 2019.

“Our team will be conducting in-person scholarship auditions and portfolio reviews for NYFA applicants and meeting prospective students,” says Roger, “the level of passion and talent that we meet in Brazil is extraordinary. I could not be more excited to visit with aspiring performers and visual artists interested in continuing their training at NYFA and assist in that process however I can.”

Beginning in São Paulo, Larissa and her fellow NYFA Admissions team members Miriam Estevam, NYFA’s Director of Admissions in Los Angeles, and Roger DelPozo, NYFA’s Senior Executive Enrollment Specialist, will conduct a series of trips to surrounding cities to attend student fairs and high schools across Brazil. In São Paulo on Saturday, 25 March 2023, and Sunday, 26 March 2023, Larissa, Roger & Miriam will hold an information session, auditions, and portfolio reviews. While the information session is open to the public, with an RSVP required in advance, the auditions and portfolio reviews will be available only to applicants to NYFA’s programs.

The opportunity for prospective students and applicants to meet with the Admissions in person is exciting. Applicants better understand what NYFA’s admissions process entails in their native language and receive real-time feedback on their submissions from the team directly responsible for reviewing submissions for partial talent-based scholarships.

Larissa, a NYFA Acting for Film alum, understands the school’s operation better than most. With her own production company, NAKED CO. Production Company, based in Brazil, she and her partners created two festival-winning short films, celebrated in both the US and Brazilian festival circuits. Prospective students interested in learning more about student life at NYFA, alum support, and more should RSVP to join the information session in São Paulo.

About NYFA

NYFA is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online education allowing students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s film, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). This accreditation extends to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

