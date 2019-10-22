New York Giants and Stop & Shop Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal

Stop & Shop will serve as the official supermarket of the New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Giants have announced a multiyear partnership renewal with Stop & Shop. As the official supermarket of the New York Giants since 2010, Stop & Shop will also serve as the official tailgate and homegate partner with its more than 400 stores and nearly 60,000 associates.

Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger. The Giants are also committed to this cause, ensuring a main pillar of the partnership is to work with and donate to local food banks across New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Connecticut.

Programs that benefit these partners include: donations made by the Giants for each first down they convert this season, a food drive at the Monday, November 4th game against the Dallas Cowboys benefitting the Food Bank for New York City, and a delivery of turkeys by the Giants and Stop & Shop to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to help families in need during Thanksgiving.

“Stop & Shop has been a valued partner of the New York Giants organization for close to a decade as we are both committed to our communities and to promoting healthy lifestyles,” Giants Chief Commercial Officer, Pete Guelli said. “We are thrilled to be able to grow this partnership in the coming years.”

“Fighting hunger is truly a team effort and we couldn’t ask for a better partner,” said Bob Yager, SVP of Sales and Operations for Stop & Shop. “What we love most about being the official supermarket of the Giants is how they support Stop & Shop both on the field and in the communities we serve.”

The partnership also includes appearances by current and former Giants players to local stores, schools and community centers, providing aid to those in need.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy healthy, active lifestyles. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 95th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

