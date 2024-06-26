The leader of New York’s Republican Party celebrated the first ouster of a “Squad” member since the progressive coalition’s inception in 2018, after Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., suffered a double-digit primary defeat to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, a pro-Israel moderate Democrat.

“Good riddance, Jamaal. Every socialist in Congress and the State Legislature should likewise be rooted out of public office,” New York GOP Chair Ed Cox said

