New York governor sees ‘return to normalcy’ with rapid coronavirus testing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday he believed there needed to be a mass rollout of rapid testing in order to achieve a “return to normalcy” after the peak of the novel coronavirus crisis passes in the United States in the coming weeks and months.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain must not ease coronavirus restrictions too soon: Deputy CMO - April 5, 2020
- UK’s Hancock says tighter coronavirus rules ‘not imminent’ - April 5, 2020
- Britain has sufficient critical care, ventilator capacity – health minister - April 5, 2020