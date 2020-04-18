New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that a recent drop in hospitalizations and other improving metrics indicated the state may be past the peak of its coronavirus crisis and on a path toward stabilizing the healthcare system.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New York Governor sounds optimistic note as coronavirus numbers improve - April 18, 2020
- Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions by 30 days - April 18, 2020
- Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions by 30 days: Justin Trudeau - April 18, 2020