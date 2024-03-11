New York has the country’s highest number of government union workers, according to a new report.
On Monday, the Commonwealth Foundation released a report titled “State of the Unions: Examining Union Membership in State Government,” which found that while union membership is declining across the country, public sector unions are thriving.
Those very unions, meanwhile, have thrown considerable amounts of cash behind Democratic causes in recent years.

Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York has the highest number of government union workers, report finds - March 11, 2024
- US, coalition forces defeat Houthis’ ‘large-scale attack’ in Red Sea, shoot down at least 28 drones - March 11, 2024
- South Carolina budget proposal would include raises for teachers and state workers - March 11, 2024