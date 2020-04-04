Two of the principal U.S. coronavirus hot spots – New York and Louisiana – reported their biggest jumps in COVID-19 deaths yet on Friday, as the White House sent mixed messages on whether Americans should cover their face if they venture outdoors.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Attorney General orders release of more federal inmates due to coronavirus pandemic - April 3, 2020
- New York in ‘race against time’ as Trump stresses face masks are voluntary - April 3, 2020
- Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors look to coronavirus data to support stabilizing markets - April 3, 2020