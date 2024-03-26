New York Judge Juan Merchan has imposed a gag order on former President Trump in the hush-money payments case, granting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s request.
Merchan issued the order against the 2024 GOP presumptive presidential nominee on Tuesday, pointing to his “prior extrajudicial statements,” saying they establish “a sufficient risk to the administration of justice.”
TRUMP HUSH MONEY TRIAL TO BEGIN APRIL 15, JUDGE RULES,
