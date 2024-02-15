A New York City judge denied former President Trump’s request to dismiss charges stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into hush-money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election and formally announced the trial will begin next month.

The trial is now scheduled to begin with jury selection on March 25, and Judge Juan Merchan said the trial is expected to last 6 weeks.

Trump appeared in a New York City courtroom Thursday morning f

