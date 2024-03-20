ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would expand the state’s existing fracking ban by blocking natural gas drilling companies from using an extraction method that involves injecting huge amounts of liquid carbon dioxide into the ground.

The state Senate approved the legislation with some opposition from Republican lawmakers. It will now go to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is in the midst of state budget negotiations. The state Assembly passed t

