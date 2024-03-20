ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would expand the state’s existing fracking ban by blocking natural gas drilling companies from using an extraction method that involves injecting huge amounts of liquid carbon dioxide into the ground.
The state Senate approved the legislation with some opposition from Republican lawmakers. It will now go to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is in the midst of state budget negotiations. The state Assembly passed t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New York lawmakers expand fracking ban to include liquid carbon dioxide - March 20, 2024
- Conservative artist handcuffed during pizza-tossing protest outside New York City Hall - March 20, 2024
- Top chaotic moments from the House Oversight hearing into Biden family’s ‘influence peddling’ - March 20, 2024