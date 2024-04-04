ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers passed another extension for the state’s budget on Thursday to ensure state workers get paid and operations continue undisrupted as negotiations are still underway.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, needs to sign the extension bill, which pushes the due date for a final spending plan to April 8. Legislators had already passed an extension when they missed the initial April 1 deadline, but they have said progress is being made on top items, such

[Read Full story at source]