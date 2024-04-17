The New York state Legislature’s bill drafting office was hit with an apparent cyberattack early Wednesday, officials said.
The scope of the attack was not immediately clear but officials said the bill drafting system has been down since early Wednesday. The office is responsible for printing legislation for lawmakers at the state Capitol in Albany.
SOUTH CAROLINA’S TOP OFFICER NOT RELEASING DETAILS ON 2012 HACK THAT STOLE MILLIONS OF TAX RETURNS
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California Democrats ‘mutilate’ anti-trafficking bill targeting adults who pay for sex with minors - April 17, 2024
- Republicans predict Dems to pay ‘heavy price’ in election after Mayorkas impeachment bid fails - April 17, 2024
- Former US ambassador, Cuban spy blames decision to betray country on Yale’s radical politics in 60s, 70s - April 17, 2024