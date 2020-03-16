New York, Los Angeles shut bars and restaurants, world’s central banks coordinate to combat coronavirus

Bars, restaurants, theatres and movie houses in New York and Los Angeles were ordered to shut down and several nations in South and Central America closed their borders in the latest moves around the world to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Three takeaways from the Biden-Sanders presidential face-off - March 16, 2020
- Few U.S. shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war - March 16, 2020
- Australian casino operators separate gamers to beat coronavirus - March 16, 2020