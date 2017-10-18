New York Mortgage Trust 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2017

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq:NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 after the close of market on November 2, 2017. New York Mortgage Trust’s executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, November 3, 2017. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 5597269. The replay will be available until Friday, November 10, 2017.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and financial assets and targets residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, multifamily CMBS, direct financing to owners of multifamily properties through mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments, other commercial and residential real estate-related investments, Non-Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS. The Midway Group, L.P. and Headlands Asset Management, LLC provide investment management services to the Company with respect to certain of its asset classes.

