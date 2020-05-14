Breaking News
New York Mortgage Trust 2020 First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2020

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 after the close of market on May 21, 2020. New York Mortgage Trust’s executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, May 22, 2020. The conference call dial-in number is 877-312-8806.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis, at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.nymtrust.com. Please allow extra time, prior to the call, to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 855-859-2056. The conference ID number is 9438028. The replay will be available until Friday, May 29, 2020.

About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets residential loans (including distressed residential loans, non-QM loans, second mortgages and other residential loans), structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related and credit-related assets.

CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY
  Mari Nitta
  Investor Relations
  Phone: (646) 795-4066
  Email: [email protected]

