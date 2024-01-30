NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2023. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2023 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions.

NYMT is required to report the portion of its 2023 dividends that are treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes. No portion of the Company’s 2023 dividend distributions are expected to consist of excess inclusion income, which may be treated as unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and subject to special tax reporting for certain tax-exempt investors.

NYMT completed a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of common stock, effective March 9, 2023.

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604840) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2023

Distribution

Per Share Adjustments 2023

Ordinary

Dividend 2023

Qualified

Dividend 2023

Capital Gain

Distribution 2023

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2023

Non Dividend Distributions 2023

199A

Dividends (1) 3/09/2023 3/20/2023 4/26/2023 $0.40 – – – – – $0.40 – 6/06/2023 6/16/2023 7/26/2023 $0.30 – – – – – $0.30 – 9/11/2023 9/21/2023 10/26/2023 $0.30 – – – – – $0.30 – 12/14/2023 12/26/2023 1/26/2024(A) $0.20 ($0.20)(A) – – – – – – Totals $1.20 ($0.20) – – – – $1.00 –

(A) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 26, 2024, with a record date of December 26, 2023 are treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2023 to the extent of 2023 earnings and profits. As NYMT’s aggregate 2023 cash distributions exceeded its 2023 earnings and profits, the January 2024 cash distribution declared in December 2023 is treated as a 2024 distribution for federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2023 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 26, 2023, $0.0000 will be reported on your 2023 Form 1099 and $0.20000 will be reported on your 2024 Form 1099 with respect to such cash distribution.

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2023

Distribution

Per Share 2023

Ordinary

Dividend 2023

Qualified

Dividend 2023

Capital Gain

Distribution 2023

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2023

Non Dividend

Distributions 2023

199A

Dividends(1) 12/12/2022 1/1/2023 1/15/2023 $0.50 – – – – $0.50 – 3/09/2023 4/1/2023 4/15/2023 $0.50 – – – – $0.50 – 6/06/2023 7/1/2023 7/15/2023 $0.50 – – – – $0.50 – 9/11/2023 10/1/2023 10/15/2023 $0.50 – – – – $0.50 – Totals $2.00 – – – – $2.00 –

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604873) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2023

Distribution

Per Share 2023

Ordinary

Dividend 2023

Qualified

Dividend 2023

Capital Gain

Distribution 2023

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2023

Non Dividend

Distributions 2023

199A

Dividends(1) 12/12/2022 1/1/2023 1/15/2023 $0.4921875 – – – – $0.4921875 – 3/09/2023 4/1/2023 4/15/2023 $0.4921875 – – – – $0.4921875 – 6/06/2023 7/1/2023 7/15/2023 $0.4921875 – – – – $0.4921875 – 9/11/2023 10/1/2023 10/15/2023 $0.4921875 – – – – $0.4921875 – Totals $1.9687500 – – – – $1.9687500 –

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604865) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2023

Distribution Per Share 2023

Ordinary

Dividend 2023

Qualified

Dividend 2023

Capital Gain Distribution 2023

Unrecaptured Section 1250

Gain 2023

Non Dividend Distributions 2023

199A

Dividends(1) 12/12/2022 1/1/2023 1/15/2023 $0.4296875 – – – – $0.4296875 – 3/09/2023 4/1/2023 4/15/2023 $0.4296875 – – – – $0.4296875 – 6/06/2023 7/1/2023 7/15/2023 $0.4296875 – – – – $0.4296875 – 9/11/2023 10/1/2023 10/15/2023 $0.4296875 – – – – $0.4296875 – Totals $1.7187500 – – – – $1.7187500 –

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604857) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2023 Distribution Per Share 2023

Ordinary

Dividend 2023

Qualified

Dividend 2023

Capital Gain Distribution 2023 Unrecaptured Section 1250

Gain 2023

Non Dividend Distributions 2023

199A

Dividends(1) 12/12/2022 1/1/2023 1/15/2023 $0.437500 – – – – $0.437500 – 3/09/2023 4/1/2023 4/15/2023 $0.437500 – – – – $0.437500 – 6/06/2023 7/1/2023 7/15/2023 $0.437500 – – – – $0.437500 – 9/11/2023 10/1/2023 10/15/2023 $0.437500 – – – – $0.437500 – Totals $1.750000 – – – – $1.750000 –

(1) Section 199A Dividends, if any, are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

NYMT does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

