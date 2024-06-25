NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $60 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.125% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $9 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has applied to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NYMTI” and, if the application is approved, expects trading in the Notes on Nasdaq to begin within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring the Company’s targeted assets, including both single-family and multi-family residential assets, and various other types of mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets that the Company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and pay interest quarterly in cash on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing October 1, 2024. The Notes will mature on July 1, 2029, and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time, or from time to time, at the Company’s option on or after July 1, 2026.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.

About New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the offering on the terms described and the application of the net proceeds of the offering are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under “Item 1A. Risk Factors.” Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

