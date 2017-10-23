NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York attorney general has opened an investigation into sexual harassment and possible violations of civil rights laws at the Weinstein Company, the movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, and sent the company a subpoena on Monday, a source familiar with the investigation said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New York opens sexual harassment probe of Weinstein Co: source - October 23, 2017
- Nevada gun shows tied to firearm violence in California: study - October 23, 2017
- Top U.S. general says no sign soldiers in Niger took too many risks - October 23, 2017