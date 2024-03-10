A new bill introduced by New York state lawmakers would offer inmates leaving prison around $2,600 in an effort to help them get back on their feet.

The legislation, introduced by State Senator Kevin Parker and Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs, would allow inmates to collect around $400 each month over six months once they leave prison.

As the bill currently stands, there are no limitations on how or where the money can be spent, according to Fox 5 New York.

̶

[Read Full story at source]