New York’s bipartisan redistricting commission approved a new congressional map Thursday that makes modest changes to three competitive districts but does not substantially change the rest of the state’s lines.
The map proposal now moves to the Democrat-dominated Legislature, which can approve the plan or reject it and draw its own lines. It’s unclear exactly when lawmakers would meet to vote on the commission’s map.
New York’s congressional redistricting
