New York Regional Closed Median Home Price Increases Less Than 1.0% for the Third Consecutive Month as Home Sales Increase by 10%

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, finds a 0.9% increase in the closed median sale price between February 2022 and March 2022.

Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison by OneKey MLS Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison by OneKey MLS

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For March 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $575,000, representing a $5,000 increase in closed median sale price, or less than 1.0% percent higher than the reported figure in February 2022. Between February and March 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, increased to 5,177 from 4,702, representing a 10.1% month-over-month change.

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Whereas four of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price, three of nine counties reported a decrease, and two reported no change. Putnam (8.2%), Westchester (4.5%), Queens (2.9%), and Suffolk (0.6%) Counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Orange (-1.2%), Bronx (-3.4%), and Sullivan (-8.1%) had month-over-month decreases. Nassau and Rockland counties reported no change (0.0%).

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, “The regional median home price has remained relatively level, with month-over-month appreciation rates under 1.0% for several months. Given the low available inventory levels across most of our region and the seasonally robust sales activity, I’m unsure if this trend will continue, but we will continue to monitor and report.”

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation’s leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

