The conference also featured an art exhibit with works by people with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD); the disease can spark creativity in some people

Houston, Texas, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey spoke Friday about her pioneering work advancing legislation to increase FTD awareness and research at the AFTD 2024 Education Conference to more than 1,000 attendees from around the country and the world, including people with FTD and dozens of family members caring for loved ones with the disease. Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, also spoke about her family’s decision to go public with her husband’s FTD diagnosis, how important community support is to her, and the need to raise awareness of the underdiagnosed dementia, which strikes tens of thousands of Americans, often in the prime of their lives.

Hinchey, whose father died of FTD in 2017, sponsored the first-ever resolution recognizing FTD Awareness Week in New York. She said her father’s diagnosis sparked her interest in using her platform to advocate for FTD legislation.

“FTD is one of those diseases that consumes your entire life. For the person inflicted and the family both, it’s almost too easy to be overtaken by grief, despair, frustration, and the feeling of being overwhelmed. That’s how we felt. But it’s truly been a rewarding journey to turn our sadness into action,” said Hinchey, who sponsored the first-ever

In a conversation with Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Willis spoke warmly about the support she has received from the FTD community. She also spoke about why she decided to go public with her husband’s diagnosis.

“I never wanted our daughters to think that this was some kind of family secret,” Willis said. “I felt like it was very important to come out and say what it was. I wanted them to see us raise awareness on a global scale, because that’s the kind of reach their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that.”

Dickinson thanked her for her bravery and also for using her platform to bring attention to FTD.

“We are grateful to Emma and Sen. Hinchey for championing awareness of FTD, a disease that was hardly known just a couple years ago. Through their work and the work of families, we can help the public to understand FTD, help prevent misdiagnosis, and spark research into treatments and a cure,” Dickinson said.

The conference also featured an art exhibit showcasing work by people with FTD, as well works by people whose family members were diagnosed with FTD.

FTD is a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and temporal lobes. In the beginning, people often appear physically healthy despite neurodegeneration that is occurring. The most common symptoms are uncharacteristic personality changes, apathy, and unexplained struggles with decision-making, movement, speaking, or language comprehension. These symptoms occur infrequently at first but increase over time as the disease progresses.

The young onset dementia is the most common form for people under age 60, though it may be diagnosed in people from their 20s to their 80s.. Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss is not a hallmark of FTD. There is no treatment for the fatal disease, but research is advancing and clinical trials underway today provide hope for an approved therapy in the not-too-distant future.

FTD is also often misdiagnosed as a mental illness by medical professionals who are not familiar with the symptoms of the disease; this can sometimes lead to improper treatments and even psychiatric hospitalization. On average, it can take over three and a half years to receive an accurate diagnosis. In the meantime, families often struggle to understand their loved ones’ uncharacteristic and unsettling behavior. Researchers believe the disease is widely underdiagnosed, especially among people of color.

