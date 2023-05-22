The 2023 Super Doctors list accredits only the top 5% of oral surgeons in NYC!

Dr. Stein in The New York Times Dr. Mark Stein has been named a 2023 Super Doctor.

New York City, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mark Stein, DDS, MD has been named a Super Doctor by New York Times Magazine for 2023. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Dr. Stein has been recognized for his expertise as an oral surgeon in NYC and has been included on this respected list. To land a spot on this list, candidates are nominated based on evaluations from top researchers and physicians within their field. Since only 5% of New York’s oral surgeons are chosen for this list, there is a thorough peer review process to select the best candidates.

“I am honored to be included among my peers and acknowledged as a 2023 Super Doctor,” says Dr. Stein. “This award is a testament to not only myself but the efforts of my entire team. My team and I are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for all of our patients. To be recognized for the seventh straight year is a source of great pride for all of us.”

Dr. Mark Stein is a board certified Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon and has been providing care to patients in the New York City area for over 25 years. Dr. Stein specializes in dental implants , bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, and sinus lifts . Over his career, Dr. Stein has placed more than 30,000 dental implants and is known around the world for his expertise and skillset, making him a highly sought-after oral surgeon. In addition to his oral surgery experience, Dr. Stein also offers non-surgical cosmetic procedures, such as cosmetic injectables, dermal fillers, masseter hypertrophy, and BOTOX® for teeth grinding. At New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Implant Center, Dr. Stein and his team work together to ensure that their patients are provided with natural-looking, long-lasting results. By utilizing the latest technology, prioritizing patient comfort, and developing customized care plans for each patient, Dr. Stein makes certain that each of his patients’ goals are achieved.

The New York Times Super Doctors list only acknowledges doctors and physicians that have excelled above and beyond within their career field. Recommendations from peers within each respective field is how the nominated doctors for the list are chosen. The nominated doctors are evaluated based on factors such as leadership, experience, achievements, board certifications, publications, presentations, and hospital appointments. The top 5% of candidates are chosen and are then recognized for making the New York Times Super Doctors list.

Mark Stein, DDS, MD is an experienced, board-certified oral surgeon. He is one of the few surgeons in New York City to have both a dental and medical degree. Dr. Stein’s educational background includes degrees from New York University College of Dentistry and Rutgers Medical School. He has been awarded many times within his field, including receiving an award for the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Outstanding Achievement. Dr. Stein completed an intensive six-year residency program at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey where he specialized in additional orthodontic procedures, such as bone grafting, placing dental implants, and cosmetic facial procedures. Dr. Stein has also taught at New York University as an Assistant Professor of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and has been an Attending Physician at Columbia University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital, Beth Israel Medical Center, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

Attachment

Dr. Stein in The New York Times

CONTACT: For additional information: New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery 800B Fifth Avenue, Suite 1 New York, NY 10065 (212) 888-4760