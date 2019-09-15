New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes besides tobacco and menthol in response to a recent nationwide spate of sometimes deadly lung illnesses that U.S. health officials have linked to vaping.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump rebuffs Kavanaugh impeachment calls after new sexual misconduct report - September 15, 2019
- Spokesman for Tunisian candidate Karoui says he is through to next round - September 15, 2019
- New York to ban flavored e-cigarettes after illnesses, deaths - September 15, 2019