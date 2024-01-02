Suicide note and journal reportedly discovered after crash outside music venue in Rochester kills two and injures five peopleThe FBI and local police are investigating the cause of a fiery car crash that killed two people and injured several others outside of an upstate New York concert venue.Two people were killed and five were injured early Monday after a vehicle filled with gasoline canisters crashed into a crowd of people leaving a concert in Rochester, upstate New York. Continue reading…
