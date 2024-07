Judge Juan Merchan has delayed former President Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump until September, following requests from the presumptive Republican nominee to do so, and no opposition from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump was found guilty in an unprecedented criminal trial last month on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, following a six-week trial stemming from Bragg’s investigation.

BRAGG DOES ‘NOT OP

[Read Full story at source]