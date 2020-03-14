New Zealand, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus

New Zealand on Saturday announced the world’s tightest border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight Sunday.
