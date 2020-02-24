New Zealand extends ban on China arrivals; no curbs yet for other nations

New Zealand has extended for eight days a ban on arrivals from mainland China, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, carrying into its fourth week an effort to block exposure to the coronavirus.
