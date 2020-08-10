NewAge Delivers $63MM in Q2 Revenue Standalone Before It More Than Doubles With the Upcoming Closing of the Combination With ARIIX

Announced merger with ARIIX and four additional e-commerce/direct selling companies is expected to create an over $500 million global healthy products omni-channel leader

WATERisLIFE WATERisLIFE

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy and organic products company with current presence in more than 60 countries, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 with net revenue reaching $62.6 million. This does not include revenues from its recently announced combination with ARIIX and four other e-commerce, direct selling companies, which is expected to more than double the size of the Company, and significantly improve the combined entity’s profitability. The pending merger is expected to close during the third quarter of this year.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “We are pleased with how the business is holding up in the current business environment, especially compared to most peer group companies. Despite our Japan and China markets being locked down because of the pandemic for much of the quarter, we are seeing good organic growth in North America, Latin America, Western Europe and recovery in certain Asia Pacific markets as they began to reopen.”

NewAge, Inc., which recently changed its name from New Age Beverages Corporation to reflect the expanded breadth of opportunities in front of the Company, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies on July 20, 2020. The combination creates a company with expected annual revenues of more than $500 million, a blended gross margin of 70%, and expected EBITDA of more than $30 million.

Greg Gould, Chief Financial Officer of NewAge, commented, “The impending merger will be transformational for NewAge, not just in terms of scale and reach, but also in terms of profitability, financial flexibility, and strength to further the Company’s mission. With the imminent disposition of many of the low margin retail brands and the expected cost savings accruing from the merger of more than $20 million, we expect the combined entity to generate significant positive EBITDA going forward.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue reached $62.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, versus $66.3 million for the second quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 in our Asia markets. The United States delivered revenue growth of 13% in the second quarter versus the same quarter in the prior year. Included in our United States region is the DSD Division that grew nearly 30% in June of 2020 versus the same month in the prior year. Year to date, the United States is up 15% in net revenue.

Revenue was up 2% in Western Europe and up 10% in Latin America in the second quarter of 2020 versus the prior year second quarter. Revenue in China was down in the second quarter of 2020 but overall year-to-date is down less than 2% from the prior year period as the Company continues to implement its new compensation system. Japan was also down in the quarter compared to the prior year due to the impact of COVID-19, and year-to-date is down 5% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 reached $38.1 million, or 61% as a percent of net revenue. Gross margin was affected mostly by product mix, reflecting slightly lower sales in our Noni by NewAge division related to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in China and Japan, and low margin retail brand sales, offset by the revenue growth in the other regions around the world.

Net loss decreased to $9.6 million, or $0.10 per share, during the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, a sequential improvement of $1.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was less than $0.1 million, which included the gain on the change in fair value on the Morinda earnout obligation of $6.7 million.

NewAge’s cash balance increased 48% to $40.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $27.5 million at March 31, 2020. NewAge also holds additional restricted cash balances of $18.4 in the US, China and other markets for a total of $59.0 million in cash as of June 30, 2020. Total current assets increased 19% to $93.4 million at June 30, 2020 versus $78.8 million at March 31, 2020. Total current liabilities were 3% lower, $59.8 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $61.8 million at March 31, 2020. Working capital improved 98% at June 30, 2020 as compared to March 31, 2020, $33.6 million compared to $17.0 million, respectively.

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures with reconciliations provided in the table below.



Conference Call

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Conference call details are provided below. Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management’s update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13706963

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the Company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us/our-story/investors . The webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the call.

Please dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls. You will be asked to register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Monday, August 17, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13706963

About NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is an omni-channel distribution company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Nestea, Volvic, Illy Coffee, Evian, Búcha Live Kombucha, ‘Nhanced and others. The Company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.noninewage.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.

NewAge has announced a transaction with ARIIX LLC. Once the ARIIX transaction is completed, we will be the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and other channels across more than 75 countries worldwide, with a network of over 400,000 exclusive independent product consultants, representatives, and affiliates around the globe. After the transaction closes, NewAge will market a portfolio of better-for-you products along with the companies, ARIIX, ZENNOA, Shannen, MaVie, and Limu in healthy hydration and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance platforms. The Company announced NewAge’s entry into a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies on July 20, 2020. This transaction is anticipated to close during the third quarter of 2020.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management’s expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition, the acquisition of ARIIX, statements about the benefit of the ARIIX transaction including the proforma revenue, blended gross margin, expected EBITDA and expected cost savings, and the extent and duration of COVID-19 on its business. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company’s operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NewAge has exclusively partnered with the world’s 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/038fd0ab-7e93-4585-82b7-0cf103c6edaa

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-801-870-8685

[email protected]

Investor Relations Counsel:

John Mills/Scott Van Winkle

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736

[email protected]

NewAge, Inc.:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

[email protected]

NEWAGE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,672 $ 60,842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $634 and $535, respectively 13,189 11,012 Inventories 33,972 36,718 Prepaid expenses and other 5,540 4,384 Total current assets 93,373 112,956 Long-term assets: Identifiable intangible assets, net 41,649 43,443 Right-of-use lease assets 37,718 38,458 Property and equipment, net 28,223 28,443 Restricted cash, net of current portion 16,873 3,729 Goodwill 10,284 10,284 Deferred income taxes 9,452 9,128 Deposits and other 4,440 4,689 Total assets $ 242,012 $ 251,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,708 $ 13,259 Accrued liabilities 40,125 49,451 Current portion of business combination liabilities 5,437 5,508 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,505 11,208 Total current liabilities 59,775 79,426 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 18,792 12,802 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion: Lease liability 34,695 35,513 Deferred lease financing obligation 16,214 16,541 Deferred income taxes 5,554 5,441 Accrued employee benefits and other 9,467 9,132 Total liabilities 144,497 158,855 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 98,442 and 81,873 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 98 82 Additional paid-in capital 231,201 203,862 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (141 ) 802 Accumulated deficit (133,643 ) (112,471 ) Total stockholders’ equity 97,515 92,275 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 242,012 $ 251,130

NEWAGE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 62,637 $ 66,348 $ 126,330 $ 124,655 Cost of goods sold 24,559 24,699 46,728 44,430 Gross profit 38,078 41,649 79,602 80,225 Operating expenses: Commissions 18,405 19,607 37,920 37,645 Selling, general and administrative 26,277 28,175 56,885 55,017 Gain from change in fair value of earnout obligations – (6,665 ) – (6,665 ) Impairment of right-of-use assets 400 1,500 400 1,500 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,761 2,017 3,542 4,253 Total operating expenses 46,843 44,634 98,747 91,750 Operating loss (8,765 ) (2,985 ) (19,145 ) (11,525 ) Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) from sale of property and equipment 14 – (66 ) 6,442 Interest expense (600 ) (756 ) (1,172 ) (2,402 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives 20 – (306 ) 470 Interest and other income (expense), net 328 (143 ) 791 (185 ) Loss before income taxes (9,003 ) (3,884 ) (19,898 ) (7,200 ) Income tax expense (551 ) (7,797 ) (1,274 ) (6,097 ) Net loss $ (9,554 ) $ (11,681 ) $ (21,172 ) $ (13,297 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.18) ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding (basic and diluted) 93,003 76,331 89,187 75,780

NEWAGE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands) 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (21,172 ) $ (13,297 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,752 4,441 Non-cash lease expense 2,792 2,986 Stock-based compensation expense 2,449 4,287 Impairment of right-of-use lease assets 400 1,500 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives 306 (470 ) Accretion and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 302 1,609 Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment 66 (6,442 ) Gain from change in fair value of earnout obligations – (6,665 ) Deferred income tax benefit (173 ) (8,543 ) Expense for make-whole premium and other 73 511 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,276 ) (5,340 ) Inventories 2,819 205 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 517 (3,703 ) Accounts payable (551 ) 308 Other accrued liabilities (12,900 ) 13,872 Net cash used in operating activities (23,596 ) (14,741 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of equipment 159 – Capital expenditures for property and equipment (1,980 ) (1,241 ) Net proceeds from sale of land and building in Japan – 37,548 Security deposit under sale leaseback arrangement – (1,800 ) Loan receivable from BWR – (1,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,821 ) 33,507 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on borrowings (10,450 ) (26,211 ) Proceeds from borrowings 6,868 46,250 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 25,122 11,380 Proceeds from deferred lease financing obligation – 17,640 Payments under deferred lease financing obligation (319 ) (382 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4 418 Payments on business combination obligations (298 ) (26,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid (85 ) (929 ) Payments for deferred offering costs (94 ) (140 ) Cash paid for make-whole premium – (480 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 20,748 21,546 Effect of foreign currency translation changes (857 ) 1,188 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,526 ) 41,500 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 64,571 45,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 59,045 $ 87,356



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that we believe may be useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way we do. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, we use these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware, however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

We provide in the table below a reconciliation from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented below (in thousands):

NEWAGE, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (9,554 ) $ (11,681 ) $ (21,172 ) $ (13,297 ) EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 600 756 1,172 2,402 Income tax expense 551 7,797 1,274 6,097 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,873 2,211 3,752 4,441 EBITDA (6,530 ) (917 ) (14,974 ) (357 ) Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustment: Stock-based compensation expense 1,092 1,000 2,449 4,287 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,438 ) $ 83 $ (12,525 ) $ 3,930

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude GAAP amounts for interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. For the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we also exclude the following item for the periods presented:

Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Our compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees, directors and consultants. This strategy is principally aimed at aligning the employee interests with those of our stockholders and to achieve long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.