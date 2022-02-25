NewAge, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 16

Breaking News
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), a direct-to-consumer (D2C) healthy products company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13727435.
  • Live and archived webcast will be available here and on the Events page of NewAge’s investor relations website.

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven company dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. NewAge commercializes a portfolio of healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at NewAgeGroup.com.

