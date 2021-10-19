NewAge Recognized as Grand Winner in the 2021 American Best in Business Awards

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, announced that it has been recognized as Company of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year in the recent American Best in Business Awards.

The American Best in Business Awards is the premier awards program in North America that honors the most outstanding businesses and professionals in every industry in America. All organizations of all sizes with at least one office in the United States from startups, to government, to public and private companies, to profit and non-profit firms — are eligible to compete in the American Best in Business competition in a wide range of categories that honor achievements in every aspect of business. More than 35 expert judges from a broad spectrum of different industries participated in the judging process.

In a particularly competitive year, NewAge was named as the Grand Winner as a result of the company’s significant achievements over the past year, one of only 10 companies out of the hundreds of thousands of entries received in the year. NewAge was recognized in Consumer Goods and shares this highly esteemed honor with IBM, Wolters Kluwer and other esteemed organizations in other industries.

In addition to being honored as the Grand Winner, NewAge also won 10 other awards, including being named Consumer Products Company of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year, following on the similar acknowledgment earlier in the year in the Global Golden Bridge Awards.

Karima McDaniel, NewAge’s recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer mentioned, “We are proud to be recognized again as an industry leader. Innovation and disruption is at the heart of everything we do, as evidenced by our recent discovery of how Noni inhibits the binding of spike proteins to human cells. This honor from the American Best in Business Awards is a welcomed endorsement that NewAge is seen as changing the e-commerce landscape, uncompromisingly building better-for-you products, and creating a leading social selling force around the world. We are extremely grateful for this recognition and very proud to be collecting additional awards.”

Having doubled in size in the past year to around half a billion in revenue, NewAge is continuing to have success with its commitment to building healthy, functionally differentiated brands, all sold direct-to-consumer (D2C) around the world, utilizing its aggregated influencer base of more than 400,000 exclusive Brand Partners to drive sales.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide primarily through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route-to-market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms: Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners worldwide.

More information can be found at NewAge.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management’s expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company’s operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:

Lisa Mueller

Vice President Investor Relations

Lisa_Mueller@NewAge.com