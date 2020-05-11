NewAge Reports 9% First Quarter Revenue Growth With Highest Q1 Revenue Performance in Its History

Q1 2020 net revenue was nearly $64 million, an increase of 9% versus prior year, 6% of which was organic growth

Gross margin reached 65%, a significant increase versus prior quarters in the second half of 2019 as product, channel mix, and product profitability improved

Key markets of China, Japan, and North America saw growth versus the first quarter of 2019. Online ordering and direct-to-home fulfillment model resonating worldwide

DENVER, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Age Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating the planet to “live healthy”, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, reaching its highest level of first quarter net revenue in its history at $63.7 million.

Key Highlights

Net revenue was $63.7 million versus $58.3 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of $5.4 million or 9.2%

Gross margin reached 65.2%, up 1,085 basis points sequentially versus the fourth quarter of 2019

Net loss was $11.6 million, or $0.14 per common share

“We saw growth in our core large markets and core large category platforms during the quarter,” said Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge. “Our Noni by NewAge segment saw excellent growth led by China and the European market. We also experienced renewed growth in Japan compared to the first quarter of 2019 and our Direct Store Distribution division had its best first quarter in history with double digit growth.”

“We have had a number of business disruptions and negative impacts from COVID-19 in markets worldwide, which has continued into the second quarter of 2020. Sales and distribution to on-premise and foodservice outlets are down over 70% between January and April. Many retailers have significantly curtailed any new product initiatives, and in-store merchandising has been virtually impossible. In our Noni by NewAge segment, our ability to hold group meetings and engage in peer-to-peer selling has dramatically changed, but despite all the challenges, the organization has responded decisively to offset the negative impacts. The incremental sales of our immunity strengthening products, the rapid expansion of our e-commerce and social selling tools, and other initiatives have not just offset the negative revenue impacts, but also resulted in overall growth worldwide of more than 9%. I am so proud of all of our associates and business partners with how quickly they have responded to the new operating environment.”

Mr. Willis went on to add, “We have focused intently on the health and safety of our employees and partners and adjusted our operations to meet recommended government guidelines. We sincerely appreciate the efforts of all our associates in rapidly adapting and excelling in these unprecedented times.”

“We believe we are well-positioned to emerge from the current environment and capitalize on current and future opportunities given that the vast majority of our Noni by NewAge segment’s revenue is ordered and fulfilled online and delivered direct to consumer’s homes. We are seeing strong response from our immunity products, our new Noni plus shots, and our new Te Mana Shape intermittent fasting smoothies. We still see challenges across our business from COVID-19, but remain confident in both our near-term and long-term growth outlooks,” continued Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

During the first quarter of 2020, net revenue increased 9.2% to $63.7 million compared to $58.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 increased 7.6% to $41.5 million compared to $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin reached 65% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a gross margin of 66%, 63%, 58% and 54% respectively for each of the quarters in 2019. The improvement in gross margin compared to the second half of 2019 was due primarily to an improvement in product and channel mix, with more business coming from higher margin Direct to Consumer and E-commerce channels.

Net loss was $11.6 million, or $0.14 per share, during the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss was significantly impacted by a gain of sale of property of $6.4 million accounted for in the first quarter of 2019, as well as increased selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a result of increased staffing, marketing and professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $7.1 million for the quarter, a significant sequential improvement of $10.3 million compared to Q4 2019. The adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2019 was $3.9 which included the gain on the sale of property of $6.4 million.

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table below.



About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel distribution company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Nestea, Volvic, Illy Coffee, Evian, Búcha Live Kombucha, ‘Nhanced and others. The Company operates the websites www.newage.com , www.noninewage.com , www.nestea.com , www.volvic-na.com , www.illy.com , www.evian.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.

NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value per share amounts) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,537 $ 60,842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $717 and $535, respectively 11,535 11,012 Inventories 33,657 36,718 Prepaid expenses and other 6,036 4,384 Total current assets 78,765 112,956 Long-term assets: Identifiable intangible assets, net 42,546 43,443 Right-of-use lease assets 38,261 38,458 Property and equipment, net 28,716 28,443 Restricted cash, net of current portion 17,230 3,729 Goodwill 10,284 10,284 Deferred income taxes 9,066 9,128 Deposits and other 4,360 4,689 Total assets $ 229,228 $ 251,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,645 $ 13,259 Accrued liabilities 41,960 49,451 Current portion of business combination liabilities 5,648 5,508 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,504 11,208 Total current liabilities 61,757 79,426 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 12,241 12,802 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion: Lease liability 35,135 35,513 Deferred lease financing obligation 16,378 16,541 Deferred income taxes 5,317 5,441 Other 9,606 9,132 Total liabilities 140,434 158,855 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 87,245 and 81,873 shares as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 87 82 Additional paid-in capital 213,385 203,862 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (589 ) 802 Accumulated deficit (124,089 ) (112,471 ) Total stockholders’ equity 88,794 92,275 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 229,228 $ 251,130

NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands, except loss per share amounts) 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 63,693 $ 58,307 Cost of goods sold 22,169 19,731 Gross profit 41,524 38,576 Operating expenses: Commissions 19,515 18,038 Selling, general and administrative 30,608 26,842 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,781 2,236 Total operating expenses 51,904 47,116 Operating loss (10,380 ) (8,540 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Gain (loss) from sale of property and equipment (80 ) 6,442 Interest expense (572 ) (1,646 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives (326 ) 470 Interest and other income (expense), net 463 (42 ) Loss before income taxes (10,895 ) (3,316 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (723 ) 1,700 Net loss $ (11,618 ) $ (1,616 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding (basic and diluted) 85,371 75,226

NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands) 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (11,618 ) $ (1,616 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,879 2,236 Non-cash lease expense 1,282 1,389 Stock-based compensation expense 1,357 3,287 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives 326 (470 ) Accretion and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 140 1,113 Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment 80 (6,442 ) Change in fair value of earnout obligations 63 – Deferred income tax benefit (39 ) (13,916 ) Expense for make-whole premium – 480 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (523 ) 387 Inventories 3,068 (2,470 ) Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 85 122 Accounts payable (675 ) 2,231 Other accrued liabilities (8,946 ) 7,468 Net cash used in operating activities (13,521 ) (6,201 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of equipment 174 – Capital expenditures for property and equipment (1,591 ) (283 ) Net proceeds from sale of land and building in Japan: Related to sale of property – 35,873 Repair obligation – 1,675 Security deposit under sale leaseback arrangement – (1,800 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,417 ) 35,465 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on borrowings (10,075 ) (16,196 ) Proceeds from borrowings – 36,550 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,288 – Proceeds from deferred lease financing obligation – 17,640 Payments under deferred lease financing obligation (158 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4 418 Debt issuance costs paid (57 ) (250 ) Payments for deferred offering costs (2 ) – Cash paid for make-whole premium – (480 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,000 ) 37,682 Effect of foreign currency translation changes (1,366 ) 566 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,304 ) 67,512 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 64,571 45,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 46,267 $ 113,368

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that we believe may be useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way we do. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, we use these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware, however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

We provide in the table below a reconciliation from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented below (in thousands):

2020 2019 Net loss $ (11,618 ) $ (1,616 ) EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 572 1,646 Income tax expense (benefit) 723 (1,700 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,879 2,236 EBITDA (8,444 ) 566 Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustment: Stock-based compensation expense 1,357 3,287 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,087 ) $ 3,853

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude GAAP amounts for interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. For the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we also exclude the following item for the periods presented:

Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Our compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees, directors and consultants. This strategy is principally aimed at aligning the employee interests with those of our stockholders and to achieve long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.