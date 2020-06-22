Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NewAge to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 23, 2020

NewAge to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 23, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DENVER, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Age Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, today announced that it will present and meet with investors at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. The conference is being held June 23-24, 2020, virtually.

The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. MT/8:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the live presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.newage.com or at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff127/nbev/. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

The presentation to be referenced at the conference will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.newage.com.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)
NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel distributed company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries worldwide. NewAge markets a portfolio of better-for-you products including the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Nestea, Volvic, Illy Coffee, Evian, Búcha Live Kombucha, ‘Nhanced and others.

The Company operates the websites www.newage.com, www.noninewage.com, and a number of other individual brand websites.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation, please contact:

Investor Relations Counsel:
John Mills/Scott Van Winkle
ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory
Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736
[email protected]

NewAge Beverages Corporation:
Gregory A. Gould
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 1-303-566-3030
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.