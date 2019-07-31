Breaking News
Home / Top News / Newgen Positioned as a Strong Performer in ECM Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm

Newgen Positioned as a Strong Performer in ECM Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

McLean, VA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of solutions managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019, authored by Cheryl McKinnon et al.

The report evaluates enterprise content management (ECM) vendors on 26-point criteria based on their current offering, strategy and market presence. Newgen has achieved the highest score of 4.08 among all vendors in the “Current Offering” category. The report recognized Newgen as “a good fit for enterprises looking to modernize their critical content and process applications and seeking a fresh, cost-effective alternative to older apps”.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software said, “We believe this recognition underscores our focus and ability to help enterprises drive innovation, transform digitally and be customer-centric.  We are constantly embracing modern technologies such as mobility, analytics, digital sensing, and robotic process automation in our product suite to meet the evolving digital business needs.”

The report states, “Newgen provides a well-balanced set of content services that enterprises can  use to build specific content- and process-rich applications using design tools such as OmniApp and an iForm UI Framework. Newgen also offers dozens of packaged solutions for a broad set of common use cases in its target industries. It’s strong in transactional content services, well-suited to high volume, large scale capture, and automation use cases.”

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software Inc. is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world’s leading Banks, Governments, BPO’s & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

 

For more information, please visit https:// newgensoft.com/  

 

Connect with us:

  • Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter
  • Watch our videos on YouTube  
CONTACT: Asif Khan
Newgen Software Inc.
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.