Newgen Positioned as a Strong Performer in ECM Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm

Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of solutions managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019, authored by Cheryl McKinnon et al.

The report evaluates enterprise content management (ECM) vendors on 26-point criteria based on their current offering, strategy and market presence. Newgen has achieved the highest score of 4.08 among all vendors in the “Current Offering” category. The report recognized Newgen as “a good fit for enterprises looking to modernize their critical content and process applications and seeking a fresh, cost-effective alternative to older apps”.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software said, “We believe this recognition underscores our focus and ability to help enterprises drive innovation, transform digitally and be customer-centric. We are constantly embracing modern technologies such as mobility, analytics, digital sensing, and robotic process automation in our product suite to meet the evolving digital business needs.”

The report states, “Newgen provides a well-balanced set of content services that enterprises can use to build specific content- and process-rich applications using design tools such as OmniApp and an iForm UI Framework. Newgen also offers dozens of packaged solutions for a broad set of common use cases in its target industries. It’s strong in transactional content services, well-suited to high volume, large scale capture, and automation use cases.”

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software Inc. is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world’s leading Banks, Governments, BPO’s & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

