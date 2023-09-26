Industry expert sheds light on the potential for hydrogen to support regional decarbonization goals and create new jobs

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology that uses clean energy and water to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, today announced that in a recent podcast, the company’s CEO, Steve Hill, spoke with Eugene Holubnyak, Director of Hydrogen Energy Research Center at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources about opportunities and challenges of the hydrogen economy.

During the podcast, Mr. Hill and Mr. Holubnyak had an opportunity to delve into the multifaceted world of hydrogen economies. They explored the driving forces behind hydrogen adoption, concerns about energy security, and the real-world challenges faced by regions like Wyoming and the Western United States.

Holubnyak offered a comprehensive perspective on the various energy portfolios employed for hydrogen generation. These portfolios encompass coal, natural gas, wind, and hydro energy, each shaping the ongoing progress in Wyoming’s hydrogen landscape. He underscored the collaborative efforts of industry and academia in Wyoming and neighboring states, jointly crafting a strategic approach to hydrogen development, which continues to expand year after year.

“Hydrogen can play a key role in helping Wyoming and the Western United States achieve their decarbonization goals,” said Holubnyak. “By using hydrogen to power transportation and industry, we can reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to the environmental benefits, the development of a hydrogen economy in Wyoming and the Western United States could also create thousands of new jobs in a variety of fields, including engineering, construction, manufacturing, and operations.”

Holubnyak continued, “The hydrogen economy is still in its early stages of development, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we produce and consume energy. Wyoming and the Western United States are well-positioned to play a leading role in this emerging industry. As the world transitions to a clean energy future, hydrogen is expected to play a major role. Wyoming and the Western United States have the potential to be leaders in the development of the hydrogen economy, thanks to their abundant natural resources, skilled workforce, and commitment to innovation.”

Eugene Holubnyak is the Director of the Hydrogen Energy Research Center at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, where he leads a team of researchers and manages state and federal grants on hydrogen energy projects. He has over 15 years of experience in sustainable energy development, carbon capture, utilization, storage (CCUS), and waste management. He has been a Principal Investigator on over $50M of sponsored research and development projects on CCUS, hydrogen, and critical minerals and has published numerous peer-reviewed papers and reports. He has also served on several professional committees and task forces, representing Kansas and the region on CO2 transport infrastructure and policy issues. He is passionate about advancing the climate tech and carbon capture & storage industry and exploring the potential of advanced life support systems for space settlements.

