NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced today that the management team will participate in the following April 2023 investor conferences.
GlobeSt. Net Lease Spring 2023 Conference in New York, NY
Panel: Show me the Money! How REITs are Shaping the Competitive Landscape
Moderated by Jimmy Goodman, The Boulder Group
Tuesday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. ET
To attend, register here.
Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Virtual Conference
Wednesday, April 5th
Register here.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, FL
Panel: Debt Financing: The Industry’s White Knight in 2023
Moderated by Kevin Hart, Green Check Verified
Tuesday, April 11th at 2:40 p.m. ET
Register here.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your representatives at Globe Street, Sequire, Benzinga, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
