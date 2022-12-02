NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following December 2022 virtual investor conferences.

Wolfe Research’s Consumer Growth Conference (Virtual)

Panel: Cannabis Capital & Product Panel

Monday, December 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET

To attend, register here or contact your Wolfe Research representative.

Cowen’s 5th Annual Cannabis Conference

Panel: Constructing a Concentrated Cannabis Lending Portfolio

Thursday, December 8th at 10:50 a.m. ET

To attend, please contact your Cowen representative.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

