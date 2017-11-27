NewLink Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

AMES, Iowa, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) will participate in the Global Mizuho Investor Conference on Tuesday, December 5th, in New York City. The format of the conference is one-on-one meetings with investors only.

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology product candidates to improve the lives of patients with cancer. NewLink Genetics’ IDO pathway inhibitors are designed to harness multiple components of the immune system to combat cancer. Indoximod is being evaluated in combination with treatment regimens including anti-PD-1/PD-L1 agents, cancer vaccines, and chemotherapy across multiple indications such as melanoma, pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. For more information, visit www.newlinkgenetics.com, and follow us on Twitter @NLNKGenetics.

