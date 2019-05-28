Breaking News
Home / Top News / Newly Designed Decatur, Indiana Office Now Open

Newly Designed Decatur, Indiana Office Now Open

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lars Eller, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Archbold, Ohio, announced the newly designed Decatur, Indiana full-service office is now open. The new office is located at 1118 S. 13th Street.

This full-service office offers the latest banking technology to serve our customers. Customers will have the option to conduct their banking the way they traditionally have or through the use of an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). With the ITMs, customers will have the choice of conducting their banking directly through the ITM or by using the Virtual Tellers which is part of the ITM offering.

Local bankers will staff the Decatur Office to serve the customers, where decisions are made locally.  The bank focuses on locally owned and operated businesses and individuals.

By making these options accessible to consumers across whatever channel they choose, F&M offers “Traditional Service with a Self-Service Option.”

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the $1.4 billion holding company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank. F&M Bank has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana for 121 years.  Farmers & Merchants State Bank has offices with locations in Fulton, Williams, Henry, Defiance, Hancock, Lucas and Wood counties in Ohio, and offices in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties in Indiana.  Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is traded under the symbol FMAO.

For additional information, you may contact Marty Filogamo, SVP Marketing Manager at [email protected].

CONTACT:
Marty Filogamo
SVP Marketing Manager                                                                                                               
(419) 446-2501

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.