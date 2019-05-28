Newly Designed Decatur, Indiana Office Now Open

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lars Eller, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Archbold, Ohio, announced the newly designed Decatur, Indiana full-service office is now open. The new office is located at 1118 S. 13th Street.

This full-service office offers the latest banking technology to serve our customers. Customers will have the option to conduct their banking the way they traditionally have or through the use of an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). With the ITMs, customers will have the choice of conducting their banking directly through the ITM or by using the Virtual Tellers which is part of the ITM offering.

Local bankers will staff the Decatur Office to serve the customers, where decisions are made locally. The bank focuses on locally owned and operated businesses and individuals.

By making these options accessible to consumers across whatever channel they choose, F&M offers “Traditional Service with a Self-Service Option.”

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the $1.4 billion holding company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank. F&M Bank has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana for 121 years. Farmers & Merchants State Bank has offices with locations in Fulton, Williams, Henry, Defiance, Hancock, Lucas and Wood counties in Ohio, and offices in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties in Indiana. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is traded under the symbol FMAO.

