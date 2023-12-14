LOSING FREEDOM’s Second Edition Just Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The way global politics have devolved today, author Linden S. Blue warns the world is perilously sliding toward what amounts to an increasingly hot and perilous Cold War II.

Instead of seeking to place blame, Blue’s thought-provoking non-fiction book Losing Freedom compiles well-researched facts into a historical account and modern-day warning that the dream of socialism some have been sold on is a dangerous myth.

Written from the perspective of someone who instantly lost his freedom — and almost his life at age 24 — this book shows the relationship of free enterprise capitalism to all other freedoms cherished by humans. It aims to show its audience that while no system is without flaws, free enterprise is self-correcting and is the most promising system for developing worldwide prosperity while socialism inevitably leads to dictatorial government and impoverishment.

“I have written this book to convey the story of free enterprise as the operating system for prosperity and freedom for all. It is my hope that readers will understand the relationship between free enterprise and all other freedoms—and why socialism is a dead end.”

Thoroughly researched and thoughtfully written, Losing Freedom builds on the truths and wisdom of the ancient Hebrews, Greeks and Romans, the Magna Carta, Hayek, Friedman, Socrates, Churchill, Reagan and many others.

Losing Freedom is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Linden Blue received his Bachelor’s degree from Yale University in 1958, and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by South Dakota University of Mines and Technology. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School. He was correspondent for the Yale Aerial Expedition to South America (featured on the cover of Life magazine in 1957). He served in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command, and, with his brother Neal, founded a cacao and banana plantation in Nicaragua. He was briefly incarcerated in Cuba prior to the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961.

