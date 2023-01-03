Study Shows Direct Volume Measurement’s Accuracy Compared to Pressure Measures

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a new study in the Journal of Cardiovascular Translational Research that examined pressure-volume profiles in heart failure patients using Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test to measure intravascular volume overload compared to a commercially available implantable pulmonary artery diastolic pressure (PADP) monitor – two key metrics of cardiovascular congestion. Pressures, as a proxy measure, are sometimes used in guiding volume management decisions by clinicians. Data from the study demonstrated a lack of correlation between pressure measures and actual blood volume, highlighting the need for direct and 98% accurate volume measurement that the BVA-100 blood test provides.

The study titled, “Pressure-Volume Profiles in Heart Failure Across Sexes and Phenotypes,” assessed the relationship between cardiac filling pressures (a commonly used surrogate to assess blood volume) and total blood volume (TBV) measurement using Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test between sexes and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), key clinical determinants of response to therapy and outcomes in heart failure.

The study results showed there was no significant difference between PADP and TBV between sexes and consistent lack of correlation between PADP and TBV. Veraprapas Kittipibul, M.D., lead investigator of the study, concluded, “The two key metrics of cardiovascular congestion, namely, intracardiac pressure and intravascular volume, were disassociated across both sexes and LVEF. Knowledge of unique pressure-volume profiles perhaps demands for distinct approaches to decongestion strategies.”

“More than 135 published peer-reviewed studies, and over a dozen this past year alone, have proven that blood volume analysis informs clinicians with critical information to manage and treat volume derangements in heart failure and many other medical conditions,” said Michael Feldschuh, President, and CEO of Daxor Corporation. “This study adds further validation that surrogate markers are not accurate for volume management compared to direct and objective measurement with blood volume analysis. Mounting evidence continues to support substantial improvements in mortality reduction, hospital readmission and length of stay, and costs from the use of our highly accurate diagnostic.”

