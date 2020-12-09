Newman-Dailey Launches “Peace of Mind” Special Offer for 2021 Beach Vacations in Destin, Florida

Travelers will be rewarded with a 10% discount on Destin vacation rentals for booking 2021 Florida beach getaways early

A mom cherishes a moment with her daughter during their annual Destin beach vacation. Destin vacation rentals provide a safe option for family vacations.

Destin, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While travel experts are optimistic that vacations will resume in 2021, travelers remain cautious about making travel plans for the coming year. Many hotels and accommodations are migrating to direct check-in, enhanced sanitization, and cleaning protocols as well as the use of fabrics that can withstand heavy cleanings to make travel safe. Privately-owned vacation rental homes and condominiums remain one of the safest options for vacation stays, and many vacation rental companies have amended their cancellation policies due to COVID-19. In Destin, Fla., one of the longest operating vacation rental companies, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, has introduced enhanced sanitization procedures, relaxed cancellation policies and is now offering a 10 percent discount for those who book their 2021 vacation sooner than later.

“We know the future is uncertain, however, we believe a vaccine will soon be available and families will begin to take their long-awaited family vacations,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Our team has been welcoming guests to the beach for more than 35 years and we know that the newest properties and those closest to the beach also book first. Therefore, we always encourage our guests to book early to enjoy the best selection at the best rate.”

With hundreds of premier Destin beach vacation rentals available, ranging from beach-front condominiums to large luxury homes, Newman-Dailey offers a vacation rental for any size group and any budget. Properties such as Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort are ideal for families looking for world-class amenities within a gated community. Families who prefer to feel like a local will enjoy private homes in neighborhoods such as Crystal Beach, Destiny by the Sea, and Avalon Beach Estates. For added assurances, vacation rental companies including Newman-Dailey are continuing their COVID-19 enhanced sanitization and cleaning procedures as well as providing direct check-in. In addition, families can purchase travel insurance to further protect their vacation from unforeseen emergencies, including if a member of the travel party becomes ill.

After spending a great deal of time at home and indoors due to lockdowns and regulations, families want to travel to destinations that offer outdoor pursuits and expansive spaces for social distancing. Northwest Florida’s miles of sugar-white sand beaches along with five state parks and Point Washington State forest provide a safe option for vacations in 2021.

Savvy travelers are starting to plan their 2021 vacations now and Newman-Dailey provides details for its South Walton and Destin vacation rentals online or travelers can call a vacation specialist at 1-800-225-7652. Newman-Dailey’s Peace of Mind* discount for 10% off is available with stays of 4 nights or more in any South Walton or Destin vacation rental stay between Jan. 2 – Oct. 31, 2021 (excludes holiday weeks, including Easter, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day). Book online at www.DestinVacation.com and use Promo Code: PEACEOFMIND. *Some restrictions apply, see the special offer page for details.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally-owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 35 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives “excellent” ratings on TripAdvisor, listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales and recognition among readers as a top choice for “Best of Emerald Coast” and “BESTIN DESTIN” by Emerald Coast and Destin Magazines. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachment

ND_Day2-2865

CONTACT: Tracy Louthain Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 8508371071 [email protected]