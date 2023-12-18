Two new soft courts and three new asphalt pickleball courts make the beach-front resort a favorite among pickleball players

New Pickleball Courts at Hidden Dunes Resort in Florida Players enjoy court time on the new hard-surface pickleball courts added at Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Northwest Florida

Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, Miramar Beach, Florida After getting in court time at the Hidden Dunes Tennis and Racquet Center, guests enjoy relaxing along South Walton’s sugar white sand beaches

Miramar Beach, Florida, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newman-Dailey Resort Properties announces the addition of five new pickleball courts at Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida. The team at the Hidden Dunes Tennis and Racquet Center have enhanced their court set up to accommodate two soft courts and three brand new asphalt pickleball courts, making the beach-front resort a favorite among families, beach lovers, tennis enthusiasts and pickleball players of all ages.

Complementing the five clay tennis courts, the three new asphalt pickleball courts are extremely popular among players of all skill levels. The soft clay courts are a favorite among senior players as well as players with injuries due to the being easier on joints and delivering a lower bounce height on the ball. A shaded area with eight Adirondack chairs provides a gathering spot for players to socialize and rest between matches.

The family-friendly tennis and pickleball facility is led by Tennis Pro Rhett Russell. Rhett, a USPTA Certified Elite Pro with 21 years of tennis experience, and his team offer personal training as well as group clinics for all racquet sports. In addition, Rhett and his wife, Amy, have brought a family-friendly culture to the center with each of their five children holding a passion for tennis and racquet sports. Clinics cater to both expert players as well as beginners with lots of family and youth clinics offered, especially during peak vacation seasons.

The 27-acre, secluded beach-front resort provides a quiet oasis amid trees, lush gardens and fountains for tennis enthusiasts and beach lovers alike. The well-appointed vacation rental options range from three- and four-bedroom beach villas to two-bedroom gulf-front condos to cozy Carolina-style cottages with private screened porches. The gated-resort also features community pools, hot tubs, gas grills and picnic areas, a lighted basketball court, horseshoe pit, cornhole boards, and a playground as well as seasonal tram and beach service (March-October).

“People like coming to South Walton and Destin for the emerald water and beautiful pristine beaches, and we aim to enhance the beach experience by offering exceptional courts, instruction and game matching services for tennis and pickleball players of all skill levels,” said Director of Racquet Sports Rhett Russell. “We’re also introducing more tournaments for tennis and pickleball players, providing more opportunities for competitive play.”

Hidden Dunes Tennis Center offers seasonal clinics, including daily drop-in tennis clinics (8:30 – 10 a.m. daily (except Sunday) and daily open play pickleball (9-11 a.m.) daily (except Sundays). Pickleball rates are $8/person and $6/person for on-property guests. Packages are available for $50 for 8 plays for off-property players and $40 for 8 plays for guests staying at Hidden Dunes Resort.

Hidden Dunes Resort is ranked among the Top 50 Tennis Resorts and among Top 12 Pickleball Camps by Tennis Resorts Online. Learn more about Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort or book a vacation rental online at HiddenDunesDestin.com. For more information on the Tennis Center or to book court or a lesson, call the Pro Shop at 850-269-2590.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 38 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives “excellent” rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

