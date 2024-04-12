Florida beach vacation deal is good for spring events, including Mother’s Day and Moon Crush Concert Series featuring live performances by Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, The Revivalists, Lake Street Dive and many more

Destin, Fla., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spring events are abundant in Miramar Beach and Destin, Florida, including live performances by acclaimed musicians and popular bands. In April and May, Florida’s Emerald Coast will host everything from fine art festivals to wine festivals to live performances by some of the nation’s most popular musicians, including Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, The Revivalists, Lake Street Dive, Lauren Daigle, Stephen Marley and more. To help beach and music lovers stretch their spring travel budget and make a spring trip to Florida a reality, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is offering spring savings on 30A and Destin vacation rental homes and condos. The Late Spring Fling deal provides 10% off stays of three nights or more between April 14 and May 22, 2024. In addition, with Newman-Dailey’s “Be Rewarded” program, guests also receive free activity passes and discounts to area restaurants, activities, and attractions.

Destin’s beaches provide an enjoyable spring beach vacation option, which is an easy drive from many Southeast and Midwest cities. In addition to the miles of pristine white sand beaches and watersports, Destin plays host to an array of springtime events that appeal to a variety of interests. From April 26-28, the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival and Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation invite wine enthusiasts to sample wines from around the world while raising funds for children in need in Northwest Florida. In Miramar Beach, ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival, May 4-5, at Grand Boulevard welcomes art enthusiasts to this family-friendly juried art show on Mother’s Day weekend. In Destin, the Annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival, May 18-19, at HarborWalk Village helps eradicate this invasive species from the Gulf of Mexico while showcasing the creativity of local chefs.

For those who enjoy live music, Northwest Florida will host some of the best live music performances and concerts this spring featuring beloved and talented musicians and bands. With Stephen Marley and The Wallflowers coming to Club LA in April followed by the Moon Crush series of concert weekends, there is no shortage of legendary talent performing live at the beach. From April 18-21, Moon Crush Spring Moon welcomes Lake Street Dive, The Revivalists, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Noah Kahan, and Marcus King, among many others. The weekend of April 25-27, Lauren Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend will move audiences through the power of faith and music with soul-stirring sounds and unforgettable melodies. The series continues, May 2-4, with Tedeschi Trucks Band “Soul, Sand and Sun” Weekend, featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guests JJ Grey & Mofro, The Teskey Brothers, and Blackberry Smoke, among many others. The spring series concludes Mother’s Day, May 10-12, with Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend featuring Brandi and friends Bonnie Rait, Sara Bareilles, Black Pumas, and Nickel Creek, among others. Live music continues throughout May with Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s weekly performances at Concerts in the Village in Destin, featuring American Idol Finalist Haley Reinhart, former frontman of Great White Mitch Malloy, and the Adam Ezra Group, among others.

Families staying at participating Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also enjoy complimentary seasonal beach service with two chairs and an umbrella set up on the beach each day of their stay, as well as discounts at area restaurants and businesses. Plus, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also include a virtual gift card good toward free activities, including a dolphin cruise, parasailing, a snorkeling adventure, Big Kahuna’s Waterpark and more.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton, 30A, and Destin rental homes. Learn more about spring activities in Destin and details of the Late Spring Fling* promotion for 10% off Destin vacation rentals online at DestinVacation.com. Some restrictions apply.

