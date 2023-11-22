Travelers are embracing the early booking trend and enjoying big rewards

Beach service by LaDolce Vita Families who book their spring and summer Destin beach vacation early can relax knowing they got the best rental at the best price as well as complimentary beach service daily.

Family games When families book their 2024 Destin beach vacation, there is more time for planning special activities and moments to treasure.

Destin, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is encouraging travelers to book their 2024 spring and summer beach vacations before the end of the year. As an incentive, the locally-owned and operated vacation rental business is launching several special offers on Destin vacation rentals for spring and early summer stays. In addition to the many benefits of booking a spring or summer beach vacation now, Newman-Dailey’s Black Friday Deal features 15% off* 2024 Destin vacation rental stays of five nights or more between Jan. 1 and June 15, 2024. For shorter stays, Newman-Dailey is offering its Late Spring Fling special, which includes 10% off Destin vacation rental stays between April 14 and May 22, 2024.

“Our guests have discovered the joys of booking early,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “In addition to the added savings, studies prove that having something to look forward to on the calendar improves your mental health.”

Savvy travelers are discovering booking early comes with big rewards. By booking a beach vacation up to six months in advance, families enjoy the best selection of vacation rentals, including new and recently updated Destin homes and condominiums, which book up first. In addition, travelers enjoy lower introductory rates by reserving before the first of the year.

Another benefit of booking early is that there is more time to plan special activities. In the Destin area, the most reputable and popular services and activities, such as boat rentals, portrait photographers, and enchanting picnics on the beach, book up fast for peak season weeks. For guests planning a celebration vacation, booking early allows more time to clear family schedules. In addition, the organizer has more time to plan and reserve special activities such as a beach bonfire, family sunset photography session or private-chef catered dinner.

For travelers concerned about booking early due to unexpected circumstances, the option to purchase travel insurance and protect themselves from unforeseen events such as illness or injury to themselves, a family member, or a traveling companion provides peace of mind and a back-up plan. At Newman-Dailey, the guest-friendly cancellation policy allows guests to modify and move their stay up to 15 days prior to arrival.

Not only does a beach vacation provide immediate mental and physical health benefits, but there are also benefits associated with planning ahead and having something to anticipate. A 2015 study found that having something positive to look forward to reduces stress and boosts mood. A healthy sense of anticipation can keep you motivated at work and get you through harder days.

As an added bonus, those who reserve a Newman-Dailey vacation rental home or condominium will have added enjoyment by receiving complimentary seasonal beach service, a virtual gift card good toward free activities, including dolphin cruises, parasailing and Big Kahuna’s Waterpark as well as discounts to area businesses. Families can also lessen the financial burden of reserving their vacation rental by paying only a down payment up front, and spacing payments out leading up to their much-anticipated vacation.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Destin vacation rentals, including Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton, 30A, and Destin rental homes. Details about the area and Newman-Dailey Resort Properties special offers*, including Black Friday and Late Spring Fling promotions are available online at DestinVacation.com. *Some restrictions apply.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 38 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives “excellent” rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachments

Beach service by LaDolce Vita

Family games

CONTACT: Tracy Louthain Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 8508371071 tlouthain@ndrp.com