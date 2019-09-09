Breaking News
Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches the Make a Statement Package in Partnership with Silver Sands Premium Outlets

Travelers who book a Florida beach vacation rental for three nights or more are eligible for the shopping package, which includes a $50 gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets

Travelers who enjoy shopping and the beach are discovering Miramar Beach, Florida is renowned for soft white sand beaches and deals on brand name merchandise at Silver Sands Premium Outlets.

With a vast collection of brand-name stores in Miramar Beach, Florida, friends enjoy shopping while taking a beach vacation.

Miramar Beach, Fla., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Women who follow fashion trends often look to make a statement with their wardrobe. Statement socks, tights, and leggings became trendy after Gucci presented crystal-studded socks in 2018. Attention-grabbing statement pieces continue to dominate the fashion world. Artful heels, tassel earrings, layered necklaces, and short strap shoulder bags are popular ways to make a statement and complete an outfit. In conjunction with fall fashion trends, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has partnered with Silver Sands Premium Outlets to help those visiting the beach this fall add a new statement piece to their wardrobe. Travelers who book the “Make a Statement” package for their South Walton or Destin beach vacation will receive a $50 gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets along with a Silver Sands Premium Outlets shopper tote, L’Occitane samples and a Savings Passport filled with hundreds of dollars in added savings.

“We know how much women enjoy shopping while on vacation and we love to provide our guests a little something extra when they stay with Newman-Dailey,” said Newman-Dailey CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Through our partnership with Silver Sands Premium Outlets, we’re excited to provide a gift card good toward their Silver Sands Premium Outlets store purchase to take home a fun, new piece for their fall wardrobe.”

Renowned for soft white sand beaches and emerald green water, the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. are popular for fall vacations. Crowds become a distant memory, while cooler temperatures and spectacular sunsets create a comfortable setting for relaxation and enjoyment. Beyond the beach coveted coastal restaurants serve fresh seafood and signature dishes that incorporate local produce and ingredients.

Shopping is a popular pastime and Silver Sands Premium Outlets features more than 110 designer and name-brand stores offering savings of up to 65 percent off every day. With stores including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, kate spade new york, J.Crew Factory, Vera Bradley, Old Navy Outlet and Zales Outlet featuring the hottest designer footwear, accessories, and jewelry, Silver Sands Premium Outlets is a prime locale for finding a statement piece while on vacation. Destin and South Walton are also home to a wide variety of boutiques and art galleries for those who want to continue their shopping adventure while at the beach.

With a vast collection of Destin vacation rentals, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties offers many lodging options for the “Make a Statement” promotion, including cozy beachside cottages, spacious vacation rental homes, and Gulf-front condominiums.  Luxury condominiums within South Walton and Destin resorts, including Sanctuary at Redfish, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, and Jade East Condos provide guests options for well-appointed accommodations along with amenities including community pools, Jacuzzis, grilling areas, tennis courts and more.  The “Make a Statement” package* is available with stays of three nights or more between September 7 and November 15, 2019. Learn more at DestinVacation.com. When booking online, use promo code STATEMENT or call 1-800-225-7652.  *Some restrictions apply.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.
Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales, and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida for more than 30 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the “Certificate of Excellence” for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales.  For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

CONTACT: Tracy Louthain
Newman-Dailey Resort Properties
8508371071
[email protected]
